Airlines
Published

American Airlines plane lands ‘without incident’ after reported bird strike

The plane was bound for Washington, D.C.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
An American Airlines flight leaving Boston was delayed over a possible bird strike and was forced to turn around. 

The plane left Boston Logan Airport and was scheduled to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport just before 8 p.m. 

Images from FlightRadar24, which shows real-time flight patterns, show the plane circling the Boston area before returning to the airport. 

A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson told Fox News that the plane "landed without incident." 

American Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. 

