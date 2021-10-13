American Airlines plane lands ‘without incident’ after reported bird strike

An American Airlines flight leaving Boston was delayed over a possible bird strike and was forced to turn around.

The plane left Boston Logan Airport and was scheduled to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport just before 8 p.m.

Images from FlightRadar24, which shows real-time flight patterns, show the plane circling the Boston area before returning to the airport.

A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson told Fox News that the plane "landed without incident."

American Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.