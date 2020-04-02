America Together: Uplifting images
This is Hudson, our 23-month-old. Hudson is our baby with Down syndrome. He's already beat transient leukemia and he's already had open-heart surgery. We will do all we need to for this little guy, even practice social distancing from his daddy (CJ is a CRNA and works in a hospital with COVID-19 cases). Together, we will protect our children, despite the time needed. We pray daily that it's not too long, we need daddy home with us and safe. This photo was taken on March 21, World Down Syndrome Day. Hudson was standing for his dad for the first time all by himself. Thanks for all you do! We love Fox News. We actually visited you last September when Hudson was the Grand Marshal for the New York City Buddy Walk. Ed Henry came over to meet Hudson.
My father Dale is quarantined in an assisted living facility in Carlsbad, Calif. He is on the third floor so we cannot even come to his window. His granddaughter (my daughter) Norah Trunzo, 14, would not be deterred in showing him support and love from his family! ❤ Nathaniel Trunzo
I wanted to share in the hope it inspires others that are in the same boat. And maybe to bring a smile :) My daughter Grayson is a high school senior. Her school's prom was canceled, as [have been] so many of her other school, church, etc. activities. We all more than understand the why behind the cancellations, but the disappointment is still there. Knowing there is only so much within our control (our attitude being one of those things), we decided very last minute to throw our own "Prom on the Porch" for her. She's taken all the cancellations in stride, and we just wanted to do a little something special for her. We used what we had around the house to decorate the porch, and a friend let us use some stars she had and cut some letters with her Cricut, and voila! Her siblings were there (one of which is home from college early because of the virus), my husband and I, and a cousin and uncle who are at our house frequently. Family only -- seven people total outside the whole time. It wasn't the prom with her friends she thought she'd have, but she had SO👏 MUCH 👏 FUN👏! We all did! The kids dressed up, we cranked up a speaker, and spent 2 or 3 hours on our porch. Not surprisingly, my senior won prom queen! ❤️😄 Lemonade outta lemons :) So this spring may not be going according to plan, but we try to adapt and celebrate our seniors the best we can.
A maintenance technician at Mason General Hospital, Shelton, Wash., who is working with a cancerous tumor size of a lemon on his kidney, which "must come out, no treatment." All surgeries have been postponed until further notice. "Rather be here helping any way I can," he says.
My 7-year-old, named after our 16th President, Abraham Lincoln, wanted to put something on the driveway to help people feel brave. So we did this. -- Dan Dye from Manheim, Penn.
Each night at 8 p.m., our community "gathers" on our front steps to make some noise as a reminder that although we may not see each other, we are all in this together. Last week the Clayton, Mo., fire and police trucks joined us. Each night they choose a different street to ride down -- sirens on and lights flashing. Every night when we hear the noise, I am reminded how thankful I am to be surrounded by so much love and support. Here's a pic of my 5-year-old son Jack -- up past his bedtime to make some noise. -- Nicole Loiterstein from Clayton, Mo.
Our first large batch (50 gallons) of distillery-produced hand sanitizer being loaded up for Carroll County, Md., so they can distribute it to hospitals and first responders. The next batch will be for Howard County. Since the 190 proof starting material is now hard to find, we're starting to ferment sugar water to distill into the 190 proof starting material ourselves.
My wife Andrea Lucas and our newborn son, Isaac Timothy, born March 12 at 12:36 p.m., are totally ignoring the social distancing guidelines! By the way -- we LOVE Fox and appreciate everything your network does to give us the truth! (Brett Baier is our favorite news anchor EVER!) Sincerely, Tim Lucas from Bixby, Okla.
