New York bus driver honored for saving 4-month-old baby

Last Friday, a New York City bus driver was honored by elected officials for helping to save a baby’s life earlier this year.

Anthony McPhail had been leaving a deli on his coffee break when he heard a woman scream that her 4-month-old son had stopped breathing.

Thinking of his grandchildren, McPhail rushed over and did CPR after he cleared the boy’s airway.

He’s a big believer in being ready – and he urges everyone to learn CPR.

“I’m not a hero. I just did it for the baby and the baby’s mother. If I could do it, I’d do it again and again. I’d like to thank the county and everybody else, but I’m not a hero. I just did it for the baby and the baby’s mother,” McPhail said.