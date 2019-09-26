Prosecution rests in trial of Amber Guyger, Dallas cop who shot neighbor

Texas prosecutors rested their case Thursday afternoon in the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her unarmed black neighbor.

Prosecutors argued that Botham Jean was no threat to Amber Guyger, claiming that Jean was in his living room eating a bowl of ice cream when Guyger entered his apartment last September.

FOX 4 News reported that prosecutors tried to emphasize the differences between Guyger’s third-floor hall and Jean’s fourth-floor hall, undercutting the defense's claim that Guyger mistakenly entered the apartment believing it to be hers and shot Jean because she thought he was a burglar.

Under cross-examination from Guyger's attorneys, Texas Ranger Michael Adcock said that investigators concluded that Jean’s body was about 13 to 15 feet away from the door of his apartment, bolstering the defense argument that Guyger viewed Jean as an approaching threat. Prosecutors say Jean was not shot where his body was found, claiming that the victim was closer to 30 feet from Guyger when she opened fire.

Guyer, who was off duty but in uniform at the time of the shooting, was later fired from the Dallas police force.

On the trial’s second day, prosecutors showed the jury body camera video from Officer Michael Lee, one of the first responders on scene.

“I thought it was my apartment,” Guyger says to Lee.

The trial began Monday with prosecutors telling the jury that on the day of the shooting Guyger exchanged sexually explicit text messages with her lover and partner, Officer Martin Rivera.

In one text she told Rivera she was “super horny today.”

State District Judge Tammy Kemp said the trial will resume Friday with the defense presenting its case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.