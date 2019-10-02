Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years in shooting that killed Botham Jean in Dallas

Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer convicted of murder in the shooting that killed neighbor Botham Jean, was sentenced by a jury Wednesday to 10 years behind bars.

Prosecutors had requested jurors sentence Guyger to 28 years in prison to represent Jean's 28th birthday this past Sunday.

"We did not get justice and this is not fair. How many of us is it going to take? There shouldn't be another mother after us," Jean's mother, Allison said through tears at a news conference Wednesday.

AMBER GUYGER TRIAL MOVES TO PUNISHMENT PHASE AFTER EX-COP CONVICTED OF MURDERING NEIGHBOR BOTHAM JEAN

Protestors, clearly dissatisfied with the sentence, rallied around Allison outside the courthouse chanting, "No justice no peace," with one man saying, "Are we surprised? I'm not surprised. The system doesn't value us and it never will and I don't expect it to."

Guyger, a four-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department, was fired from the police force and charged with manslaughter after she entered Jean's apartment on Sept. 6, 2018, thinking it was her own and shot him twice, hitting him once, fatally, in the torso. She was indicted on a murder charge two months later.

Guyger lived in the same apartment complex as the 26-year-old victim and was still in uniform after she returned from a 13-hour shift with the police department.

At 9:59 p.m. on that night, Guyger allegedly parked on the fourth floor of the Southside Flats apartment complex by accident, even though her apartment was located on the third floor. She then entered Jean’s apartment through the partially ajar front door and drew her handgun when she noticed “a large silhouette” in the apartment, according to the police arrest warrant affidavit that recounted Guyger’s version of events. Jean ignored her verbal commands and she shot at him.

The unique case gripped the nation, reigniting racial tensions between law enforcement and the black community and raising questions about the use of brutal force by white officers against black people.

Ben Crump, a lawyer for Jean's family said Tuesday, "Nothing will bring Botham back, but today his family has found some measure of justice. What happened on September 6, 2018, is clear to everyone: This officer saw a black man and shot, without reason and without justification. The jury's thoughtful verdict sets a powerful precedent for future cases, telling law enforcement officers that they cannot hide behind the badge but instead will face justice for their wrongful actions."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Still, the jury's sentence sparked outrage from BLM activists who claimed justice was not served. They scheduled a protest outside the courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

In a victim impact statement read Tuesday, Jean's 18-year-old brother, Brandt said that he forgave Guyger and hoped that she would devote her life to Christ, before proceeding to hug her in the middle of the courtroom according to reporting by the Texas Tribune.

"I don't want to say twice or for the hundredth time how much you’ve taken from us. I think you know that," Brandt said. "I don't even want you to go to jail. I want the best for you because I know that's exactly what Botham would want."