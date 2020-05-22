Expand / Collapse search
Amber Alert is canceled in Florida after 9-year-old boy with autism is found dead

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
An Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old boy with autism in Florida has been canceled Friday after the child was found dead, authorities say.

Alejandro Ripley was abducted outside of a Home Depot in Miami on Thursday night.

"We are very sad to report that the child was found deceased," the Florida Department of Law Enforcement tweeted Friday morning, without providing further details.

Alejandro Ripley, 9, was abducted from a Home Depot parking lot Thursday night, police say. (Miami-Dade Police Department)

One of the Home Depot's employees had told WSVN that Ripley was abducted after two unknown men rammed their vehicle into his mother’s car.

“I saw the police, so I tried to ask somebody, and they told me they kidnapped a kid,” the employee said. “They took objects from the mother, and it’s really impressive how you see these things happen in Miami because you don’t expect somebody to get kidnapped here in Miami, so it’s very frustrating to think that happens here.”

Officials described the suspects as two black males – one of which may have been wearing all black clothing and a black bandana over his face. They fled the scene in a light blue sedan.

The Miami-Dade Police Department also said Ripley has autism and is non-verbal.

Investigators are warning the public not to approach the suspects if spotted – but instead to call law enforcement immediately.