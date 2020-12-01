Amazon delivery driver saves elderly man from burning Florida house

He really delivered.

An Amazon delivery driver in Florida pulled an elderly man from a burning house, possibly saving his life.

Sean Campbell dropped his packages and ran toward the inferno after hearing screams Friday afternoon in New Smyrna Beach, local outlets reported.

“I heard the screaming… and when you hear something like that you have to go to it,” he told NBC affiliate WESH.

The 23-year-old hero ripped the home’s front door open to find the man standing with his walker in the kitchen.

“I don’t think he really knew what was going on. I was like ‘Sir, c’mon. I need to help you. C’mon, let’s get out,’” Campbell recalled.

“He was trying to grab his walker. I was like no, we got to move.”

The blaze had apparently broken out in the garage and spread to the house. An elderly woman was able to get out with the help of a neighbor, but her husband still remained inside.

The couple’s son, Tim West, told the outlet there was no doubt Campbell had acted heroically.

“It was fantastic that he was both here and able to go inside — and brave enough to go inside. We really appreciate that,” West said.

Firefighters were able to save the couple’s dog. They are now staying with a relative nearby after their home was badly damaged.

This article first appeared in the New York Post.