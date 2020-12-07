I wish he'd been fully held accountable': Amanda Knox

Amanda Knox lashed out Monday at news of the release of the man convicted in the 2007 murder of her roommate in Italy while both women were studying aboard.

In 2008, Rudy Hermann Guede, 34, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the death of 21-year-old Meredith Kercher, a British exchange student found brutally stabbed to death in her bedroom. Knox and her Italian boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecito, were initially convicted of the slaying until the convictions were overturned in 2015 after several years of trials and appeals.

Guede was released from prison and is being allowed to finish his sentence with community service. He was granted release so he could pursue a master's degree and work in a library of a criminology center, The Telegraph reported.

"I continue to this day to be shocked that he is the forgotten killer. The one who was quietly tucked away, convicted of a lesser crime, and does not have to live with the burden of forever being associated with Meredith’s death,' Knox told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday.

Knox spent almost four years in prison for the November 2007 murder. The case drew widespread media attention.

"I am the one who has been condemned to live with his infamy," Knox told "GMA." "And while I can't say that I wish him suffering or imprisonment, I do wish that he had been fully held accountable for what he did and that he acknowledged what he did, and I don't know if that will ever happen."