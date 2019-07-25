Amanda Knox insists she's not crowdfunding her wedding despite sharing public registry 'accepting donations'

Amanda Knox and her fiance attempted to shoot down claims Thursday that they are crowdfunding their wedding despite posting a link on Instagram to their public registry where they “welcome” donations to pay for “the cost of the wedding.”

Knox, who is set to marry Christopher Robinson on Leap day next year, posted a video to Instagram Sunday asking her followers to “check out” their non-traditional registry for their extraterrestrial-themed wedding.

“We're still figuring out our crazy costumes, sets, props, and food. Fashionistas? Prop wizards? Chefs? Got any advice? I'm all ears!” her post read.

But once on the website, people were prompted to a page setup for donations.

“Let's face it, we don't need any more stuff. So please, no gifts, and no pressure. But if you feel so inclined, we welcome help putting on the best party ever for our family and friends!” a message from the couple read. “

Facing backlash, the Seattle native told ABC News Thursday that the registry was “never meant to be a crowdfunding source.”

"I have a lot of haters in this world but I have a lot of family friends and supporters as well. I wanted to share with them this fun, creative idea,” she continued. “I did not put it out there expecting to get a dime from anyone.”

Among the list of possible gifts was a $2,000 donation for “temporal patron.” Guests were also asked to donate to the open bar and dinner costs.

Knox, 32, came under fire last month after she made her first trip to Italy since she was acquitted of the murder and sexual assault of Meredith Kercher.

Knox and her former boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were initially convicted in 2009 of Kercher's slaying in the hilltop university town. She was acquitted in 2011 on appeal after spending four years in custody and immediately returned to Seattle.

The murder conviction was reinstated in 2014, but she was finally, definitively acquitted in 2015 by Italy's highest court.