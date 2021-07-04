Alvin Bragg poised to be Manhattan's first Black DA

Alvin Bragg is on the cusp of becoming the first Black Manhattan district attorney after his top rival, Tali Farhadian Weinstein, conceded the race Friday, marking the end of a contentious campaign from eight Democratic candidates.

Following the June 22 primary, Mr. Bragg won nearly 34% of the vote, compared with Ms. Farhadian Weinstein’s 30%, a lead of about 7,000 ballots. The New York City Board of Elections has been counting absentee ballots since then.

"We made history," Mr. Bragg said. "I promise that I will never stop working to bring the change that New York’s criminal justice system so desperately needs."

Mr. Bragg, a former federal prosecutor and deputy attorney general, is likely to take over a tax-fraud prosecution of the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

Former President Donald Trump has called the probe a politically motivated "witch hunt." Lawyers for the Trump Organization and Mr. Weisselberg pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Thursday.

Another looming issue is New York City’s rise in violent crime.

Mr. Bragg campaigned as the candidate who understands both the challenges of law enforcement and how the criminal justice system affects communities of color. Mr. Bragg, 47 years old, said his platform speaks to issues he has seen affect the Harlem community where he has lived all his life.

Mr. Bragg competed against a historically diverse field of candidates seeking to succeed incumbent Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. , a Democrat who didn’t run for a fourth term. The position has been held by just two white men—Mr. Vance and Robert Morgenthau—for the past 45 years.

Ms. Farhadian Weinstein, one of four women who entered the race with prosecutorial experience, campaigned on a progressive vision that also acknowledged the need to promote public safety and prosecute violent and gender-based crime.

"I remain immensely proud of what we accomplished," said Ms. Farhadian Weinstein, a former Justice Department official and counsel to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. "We raised awareness about some of the city’s toughest problems, looked them in the eye, and offered real, concrete solutions that I hope will come to life."

In a heavily Democratic borough, Mr. Bragg will be a favorite heading into the general election against Republican nominee, Thomas Kenniff.

