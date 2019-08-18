Alligator caught 'swimming' through flooded Florida roadway

An alligator caught "swimming" through Florida traffic on Thursday was probably breaking a law or two.

While he was stopped at a traffic light in Pinellas Park last week, Roger Light was curious after he saw people filming while standing out in the pouring rain — until he saw the large reptile.

"This alligator scared the crap out of me when I saw it was coming towards my work vehicle when I was stopped at the light in front of WaWa on Gandy Blvd and Grand Ave," he wrote on Facebook. "I was wondering why people were out video taping in the pouring rain and people backing up in the right turn lane that the gator was in. That’s when I saw it in passenger side coming towards me lol."

The roughly 8-foot gator was most likely the same one that was seen wandering in traffic in the same area on Thursday, according to WTVT. A bystander pulled the alligator from the roadway's lanes before it was trapped, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

Those who see alligators that may pose a threat to public safety are encouraged to contact the commission's Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.