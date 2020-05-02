Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

South Carolina
Published

Alligator encounter leaves South Carolina woman dead

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

South Carolina deputies say a woman has died after a run-in with an alligator

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a pond on Kiawah Island around 5:00 p.m. for a report of an alligator encounter with a woman.

“The woman has died,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

A deputy shot the alligator dead and retrieved the body.

OHIO POLICE REMOVE ALLIGATOR LIVING IN MAN'S BASEMENT FOR 25 YEARS

After the woman’s death, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Deaths attributed to alligators have been relatively rare in South Carolina, according to the Charleston Post and Courier.

South Carolina deputies responded to a pond off Salt Cedar Lane in Kiawah for a report of an alligator encounter with a woman. 

South Carolina deputies responded to a pond off Salt Cedar Lane in Kiawah for a report of an alligator encounter with a woman.  (Google Maps)

In 2016, a 90-year-old woman was the state’s first alligator-related fatality, the paper reported. It happened in a pond outside a West Ashley extended care facility.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2018, an alligator killed a 45-year-old woman at a resort community on Hilton Head Island.