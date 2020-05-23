Allen West, former Florida congressman, injured in motorcycle crash: reports

Allen West, a former Florida congressman who is now a candidate to lead the Republican Party of Texas, was hospitalized Saturday after being injured in a motorcycle crash, according to reports.

The accident occurred around 5 p.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 35 near mile marker 353 outside Waco, the Texas Department of Public Safety told KWTX-TV of Central Texas.

In a series of posts using the hashtag #PrayersForAllen, “Team West” reported that a car had cut off West while he was riding his motorcycle, causing West to collide with another motorcyclist.

West was reportedly transported to a hospital by helicopter and was in stable condition but undergoing further assessment of his condition.

The exact nature of West’s injuries was unclear and no details were available about whether other people were injured.

Earlier Saturday, West led a “Texas Freedom Rally” at the Statehouse in Austin after reportedly leading a motorcycle group there from Dallas, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The accident happened while West and others were returning to Dallas, former state Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, told the newspaper.

West, 59, a native of Atlanta, served in the U.S. Army, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He later served in the U.S. House from January 2011 to January 2013.