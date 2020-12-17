Six suspects in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot indicted by grand jury

Six suspects were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Adam Dean Fox, Barry Gordon Croft Jr., Ty Gerard Garbin, Kaleb James Franks, Daniel Joseph Harris, and Brandon Michael-Ray Caserta were each accused of working together to plan an abduction beginning in June 2020 until their arrest in October.

"The object of the conspiracy was to unlawfully seize, confine, kidnap, abduct and carry away, and hold for ransom and reward, or otherwise, the Governor of the State of Michigan," the indictment said.

According to prosecutors, Fox and Croft met in June and discussed "anti-government actions, including the kidnapping of state governors," and recruiting others to join them.

Later that month, Fox allegedly met with Garbin, who prosecutors say led a militia known as Wolverine Watchmen. In July, Croft allegedly traveled from Delaware to Wisconsin for three days for a "field training exercise" with the militia that included combat practice with weapons and live ammunition. Garbin, Franks, Harris, and Caserta were all allegedly present.

At another field training exercise that took place in Michigan in August, Croft allegedly proposed kidnapping Whitmer. Between August and September, the defendants met and communicated in furtherance of their plan, including several of them conducting surveillance of Whitmer's vacation home, the indictment said.

Part of the plan allegedly included detonating explosives on a bridge to delay police from responding. In September, Fox allegedly ordered $4,000 worth of explosives from an undercover FBI agent who was posing as a co-conspirator. Fox, Garbin, Harris, and Franks allegedly met the undercover agent on Oct. 7 and paid him for "explosives and other supplies."

"The allegations in this complaint are deeply disturbing," U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said following the defendants' arrests. "We owe our thanks to the men and women of law enforcement who uncovered this plot and have worked so hard to protect Governor Whitmer."

According to federal law, each participant in a kidnapping conspiracy case faces up to life in prison.