Suspected burglar in handcuffs tells news reporter: 'Go Eagles'

An alleged Pennsylvania music store burglar had only two words to say in his defense when a local television station caught up with him: “Go Eagles.”

Dale Sourbeck, 49, of Pittson, was arrested after he was caught trying to steal guitars from Rock Street Music in Pittson early Thursday morning, police said. Surveillance footage from the store caught a license plate to a vehicle that belonged to Sourbeck and police found the stolen guitars in his house, according to WNEP-TV.

“With a hammer, they broke the window up on the door and there's glass all over the place and they got in the store,” Marie Griglock, the store manager, told WNEP-TV.

An acoustic guitar and an electric guitar were both stolen from the display, the station reported. Surveillance footage then showed Sourbeck returning to the store – this time in a mask – and tried to hide himself by crawling on the floor to steal more items, police said.

Sourbeck was charged with burglary and other unspecified counts. He was being held in Luzerne County Jail.