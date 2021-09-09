Alleged 'cult mom' Lori Vallow still mentally unfit for trial, will be held at least 6 more months: judge

Alleged "cult mom" Lori Vallow Daybell remains mentally unfit for trial after spending three months in an Idaho mental hospital, where she will continue to be held for at least another 180 days, a judge has reportedly ruled.

Daybell was committed in June to an Idaho Department of Health facility, bringing to a temporary halt the proceedings for murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges against her. District Judge Steven Boyce announced Wednesday he would be extending her time there by at least six months, according to East Idaho News.

Daybell and her new husband, Chad Daybell, were indicted late May on murder and conspiracy charges, among others, in connection with the deaths of several people, including Lori’s two children, officials have said.

The pair is at the center of a tangled case that involves several suspicious deaths as well as a bizarre apocalyptic religious belief that prosecutors claim the couple designed to justify the murders of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 49-year-old Tammy Daybell.

Vallow and Daybell were each indicted on multiple counts each of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception, first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder related to the deaths of JJ and Tylee, officials announced at the time.

The children were missing for several months — when police say the couple lied about the children’s whereabouts and then slipped away to Hawaii — before their bodies were found buried on Chad Daybell’s property in rural Idaho.

The couple was also charged in the death of Chad's previous wife, Tammy Daybell, having raised suspicions after he and Lori married two weeks later. And Lori Daybell was charged in connection with the 2019 shooting death of Charles Vallow, her estranged spouse.

Meanwhile, Chad Daybell appeared for a virtual court hearing Wednesday, when his attorney asked a judge to have his client’s trial to be held separately from Lori’s and to have the trial date pushed back, according to East Idaho News. The question of a possible change of venue for the trial has also been introduced. Daybell and his attorney are scheduled to have another hearing on the topic on Oct. 5 and 6.

