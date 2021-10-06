Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Alex Murdaugh's former law firm says he used fake bank account to steal money in lawsuit

Murdaugh also faces charges for allegedly trying to commit insurance fraud.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The former law firm for disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is suing him, alleging he used a fake bank account to steal money from the firm and clients.

The lawsuit came after Murdaugh was forced out of the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, Detrick (PMPED) last month. The suit claims Murdaugh "used firm assets in an unauthorized manner and without the consent or knowledge of his former partners to further his scheme to defraud."

Your Money