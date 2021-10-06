Alex Murdaugh's former law firm says he used fake bank account to steal money in lawsuit

The former law firm for disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is suing him, alleging he used a fake bank account to steal money from the firm and clients.

The lawsuit came after Murdaugh was forced out of the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, Detrick (PMPED) last month. The suit claims Murdaugh "used firm assets in an unauthorized manner and without the consent or knowledge of his former partners to further his scheme to defraud."