Alex Murdaugh to surrender to authorities after warrant issued, lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer who allegedly arranged for someone to kill him in an effort to collect millions in insurance payouts for his son, will turn himself in to authorities Thursday, his lawyer Jim Griffin told Fox News Wednesday evening.

"We have been informed that there is a warrant for his arrest for conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. He plans to voluntarily surrender tomorrow and the arraignment and bond hearing will be held at 4pm at the Hampton Country magistrate court," Griffin said.

The development comes after the Sept. 4 shooting in which Murdaugh was grazed by a bullet to the head in broad daylight on the side of a rural road, just months after his wife and son were shot dead.