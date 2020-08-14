Alex Berenson slams mainstream media for 'obscuring what the risks really are' from coronavirus

The media has done "a good job obscuring" the real risks of the coronavirus, former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson told "The Ingraham Angle" Friday night.

"There are many things that college students are at risk from, you know, excessive drinking maybe being the most obvious example," Berenson in response to a report that colleges are using students to spy on their classmates who aren't adhering to social distance protocols. "They are at next to no risk from [coronavirus].

"You know, the CDC says that if you're under 15 -- and that's not college-age ... but the risks don't change very much between 15 and 25," Berenson added. "If you're under 15, you have a one in one million chance of dying from [COVID-19] if you're infected."

The author of "Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns" went on to say he felt obligated to talk about those numbers because he belives the media is misinforming the public.

"I feel sort of honor-bound to repeat them over and over again because the rest of the media has done such a good job of obscuring what the risks really are here and focusing on on a minuscule handful of outlier cases, that people are terrified," Berenson said. "You know, there was a study just a few days ago that showed that only 3% of Democrats said that they thought it was safe to reopen schools right now. Now, 69% of Republicans agreed. Only 36% of the whole country agreed with that.

"And Democrats love to say ... they're the party of science. They're the party that understands data and facts," Berenson added. "If you look at what the numbers really are, the only people understanding this are the people watching Fox News, which is just, it's just terrible. It's leading to a terrible public policy."