Alaska woman accused of stealing her gun during trial on firearm charges

An Alaska woman on trial for pulling out a loaded gun in a bar was hit with new charges after she allegedly tried stealing the pistol being used as evidence against her on Tuesday, authorities said.

Tiffany Flenaugh, 29, faces additional charges of felony theft, possessing a firearm in a courthouse, evidence tampering and violating conditions of release.

Flenaugh is already charged with assault, weapons misconduct and resisting arrest in connection with an Oct. 21 arrest at a downtown Fairbanks bar.

A bartender told police that Flenaugh was intoxicated and refused to serve her.

She allegedly pulled a .45-caliber handgun and waved it around. In addition, she allegedly fought with three with bouncers and responding police officers.

Prosecutors introduced the unloaded pistol into evidence Tuesday and placed it in a box near the judge's bench. Flenaugh approached the box during a break when she, a clerk and a prosecutor were the only people in the courtroom.

She took the gun, walked outside and hid it in the snow, prosecutors said. The weapon was discovered missing and the police were alerted. Flenaugh was arrested when she reentered the courthouse.

