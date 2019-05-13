At least 6 unaccounted for after 2 Alaska floatplanes go down, Coast Guard says

Six people are unaccounted for after two floatplanes went down in Southeast Alaska, the Coast Guard said Monday evening.

The crafts were reported to have gone down in the area of George Inlet, near Ketchikan. It was not immediately clear whether the floatplanes collided or went down separately.

Weather conditions included high overcast skies with 9 MPH winds out of the southeast.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Jon-Paul Rios told The Associated Press one of the planes carried 11 people and the other plane carried five. He added that the 10 injured were from the first plane and the 11th person was among the missing. All five people on the second plane are also unaccounted for.

A spokeswoman for PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center told AP one patient is in critical condition, three are in good condition and the others are in fair condition.

The Ketchikan Daily News reported injured passengers were being taken to a nearby lodge, where the local emergency medical services department was staging.

The Coast Guard said it had launched a helicopter crew and two boat crews from its Ketchikan station to search for the missing.

