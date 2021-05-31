6.1 magnitude quake rattles Alaska

A powerful magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Alaska on Sunday evening, according to officials.

The quake hit just before 11 p.m. local time from an epicenter under the Talkeetna Mountains in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The temblor originated at a depth of 27 miles.

The epicenter was about 45 miles south of Chickaloon and 55 miles north of Sutton, according to the USGS and Alaska Earthquake Center.

Residents felt the quake from as far south as Homer to Fairbanks in the north – about a 580-mile range, the Anchorage Daily News reported. Many residents felt the earth rumble 100 miles away in Anchorage.

Alaskans who felt the earthquake described it as "a long rumble" with a "big jolt in the middle" that sent objects flying off shelves, the paper reported. Another resident said the rumblings lasted for more than a minute and "grew in magnitude in waves."

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.