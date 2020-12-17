Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alaska
Published

Alaska airport terminal reopened after bomb threat; suspect in custody: report

The terminal later reopened but passenger screenings did not immediately resume, a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday night at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Alaska after an alleged bomb threat forced the evacuation of one of the terminals, according to a report.

The threat came in to airport officials around 9:20 p.m. local time and the terminal was cleared of travelers and airport personnel soon after, KTUU-TV of Anchorage reported.

The terminal later reopened but passenger screenings did not immediately resume, the station reported.

The matter was being investigated by both airport police and city police, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There was no immediate information available about the suspect, the manner in which the alleged threat was made or whether the suspect was carrying any potentially explosive devices.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.