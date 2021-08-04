Woman says flight attendant threatened to throw her off flight over outfit: 'I've never felt more degraded'

A passenger on an Alaska Airlines plane said a flight attendant made her feel "degraded" and "ashamed" for wearing a crop top outfit on the trip.

"Ive never felt more degraded, ashamed, embarrassed, angry or sad. F ALASKA AIRLINES!" passenger Sierra Steadman captioned a TikTok video.

Steadman is seen in the TikTok video crying while wearing a mask and shaking her head. The text during the video reads, "when the flight attendant s1uT shames you in front of the whole plane and threatens to kick you off you for what your wearing."

The video has been viewed more than 7 million times, and Steadman went on to explain that a flight attendant was allegedly "screaming" and "grabbed my arm" during an interaction concerning her outfit.

In a follow-up video, Steadman revealed she was wearing white shorts, a black crop top and a gray sweatshirt on the flight.

"Outfit appropriation set aside, there was no reason to physically and verbally assault me and humiliate me especially when I complied with her request," she commented.

She says she was stopped by the flight attendant upon boarding, and was told to zip up her sweatshirt. Steadman says she complied with the request, but the flight attendant allegedly continued to yell at her in front of other passengers, which Steadman noted as "where the problem is."

"I had no problem with her asking me to zip up my jacket," Steadman said. "You know what, it's her plane. She works on the plane. If that is what she wants, then I will zip up my jacket."

"My problem is with how she acted after I complied with her request."

Alaska Airlines did not immediately return Fox News’s request for comment. Steadman shared in another follow-up video of what appears to be an email from the company to her mother that states the company was conducting an internal investigation.

