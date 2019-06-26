Alabama woman charged in her unborn baby’s death, cops say another woman pulled trigger

An Alabama grand jury on Tuesday decided to indict a woman Wednesday with manslaughter for allegedly initiating and continuing a fight with another woman that ultimately lead to the shooting death of her unborn baby, a report said.

Marshae Jones, 27, of Birmingham, was five months pregnant when she was shot in the stomach by Ebony Jemison, 23, on Dec. 4, 2018, police said. Jones was rushed to a nearby hospital and recovered, but she lost her unborn baby girl, AL.com reported.

A police investigation determined that Jones was at fault for the death of the unborn child because she allegedly initiated the fight over the baby's father, the report said. Police said Jemison was acting in self-defense.

“The investigation showed that the only true victim in this was the unborn baby,’’ Pleasant Grove Police Lt. Danny Reid said at the time of the shooting, according to AL.com. “It was the mother of the child who initiated and continued the fight which resulted in the death of her own unborn baby.”

The shooter was initially charged with manslaughter, but a grand jury failed to indict her, AL.com reported. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Jones on a manslaughter charge. She was transferred to Jefferson County Jail where she is being held on a $50,000 bond.

“When a 5-month pregnant woman initiates a fight and attacks another person, I believe some responsibility lies with her as to any injury to her unborn child,’’ Reid also told AL.com leading up to the indictment hearing. "That child is dependent on its mother to try to keep it from harm, and she shouldn’t seek out unnecessary physical altercations.”