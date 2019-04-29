Alabama woman arrested after reporting fake burglary on husband she suspected was cheating: police

An Alabama woman reported a burglary to get back at her husband who she suspected of cheating, but the ruse backfired after she was arrested for making a false police report, police said.

Amber Lewis, 33, suspected her husband was with another woman in their Millbrook, Ala., home when she called the police to report a burglary around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Responding officers found Lewis and another unidentified woman at the home, The Montgomery Advertiser reported. Both women said they did not know who was inside the home.

The officers found what appeared to be marijuana, cocaine and other drugs throughout the house – including their 5-year-old’s bedroom – but no burglar inside the home, police said. The officers also found that the reported “burglar” was Lewis’ husband.

Lewis was arrested charged with making a false report to law enforcement and second-degree possession of marijuana and chemical endangerment of a child, the report said. She was being held at the Elmore County Jail on $12,500 bond.

Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson told The Advertiser that Lewis' husband faces drug charges and the unidentified woman was charged with lying to police.