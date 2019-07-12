Alabama woman charged after allegedly stabbing two men at wedding reception

A woman has been charged with second-degree assault after she stabbed two men at a backyard wedding reception in Alabama, police say.

The incident unfolded in Lake View on June 6 after one of the victims asked Jennifer Lee Hankins, her boyfriend and children to leave because the boyfriend allegedly broke a $400 fan the hosts had borrowed for the event, police there told the Tuscaloosa News.

As the group was slowly driving off in their truck, the 34-year-old -- whom police say was intoxicated -- abruptly hopped out of the vehicle and returned to the celebration with a knife in her hand, witnesses claimed.

ARIZONA MAN FATALLY STABBED TEEN LISTENING TO RAP BECAUSE HE FELT 'UNSAFE', POLICE SAY

One witness said Hankins declared she “was taking a [expletive] beer for the road." But police told the Tuscaloosa News that the witness’ husband snatched the knife from her and tossed it over the fence -- urging her to “get the [expletive] out.”

Hankins' boyfriend reportedly then hopped out the truck, shouting “Get your hands off my girl" -- and a brawl ensued.

SEATTLE STABBING SPREE BY REPORTEDLY NAKED MAN LEAVES SEVERAL INJURED

A police report viewed by the newspaper said Hankins grabbed another knife and stabbed one victim in the back during the fight -- forcing the blade all the way into his back, to the handle -- and another in the neck and mouth.

The report also said if Hankins had stabbed the second victim in the throat where she intended to, his injuries would have been “fatal”.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victims were not identified and their conditions weren't immediately clear.

Hankins was released from the Tuscaloosa County Jail on June 7 after posting her $5,000 bond. Her trial date, according to ABC 33/40, has not yet been set.

Fox News’ Kira Grant contributed to this report.