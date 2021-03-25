Expand / Collapse search
Alabama tornado leaves some residents injured, trapped; NWS issues warnings

Peak tornado activity is expected Thursday night

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Alabama authorities issued warnings Thursday as the Mid-South braces for a continued onslaught of tornadoes and storms, some of which have damaged homes. 

Severe weather warnings were issued for the parts of the Mid-South and Tennessee River Valley, with tornados expected across the region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) declared a number of tornado warnings in Alabama, with some remaining in effect until 8 p.m. CT, as wild winds shred across the state.

Heavy storm damage in Alabaster, Alabama

NATIONAL WEATHER FORECAST: SIGNIFICANT STORM SYSTEMS SOAK SOUTH

Videos posted to social media by safety and weather services showed debris tumbling through the air at incredible speeds.

Pelham police already reported damage to several homes in Chandalar, as well as damage to the Civic Center and utility lines down along highways.

NATIONAL WEATHER FORECAST: TORNADOES, HAIL, THUNDERSTORMS TO SLAM MID-SOUTH

Authorities across the state have urged residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Some injuries have been reported as first responders try to free residents trapped in their homes. 

Heavy storm damage in Alabaster, Alabama

The peak activity is not expected until closer to 5 p.m. local time, at which point dozens of tornadoes might form across the South. 

In Georgia, damage to homes has stranded some people, leaving them trapped as authorities work to help residents cope with some of the damage to the area. 

The strongest storms are predicted to form across parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

Fox News' Janice Dean contributed to this report. 

