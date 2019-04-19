Alabama teen once charged with killing his parents claims sheriff is still looking for ways to put him in jail

An Alabama teenager who was charged in the 2016 murder of his parents only to have those charges dropped last year says he believes the town sheriff is still looking for ways to put him in jail.

Jesse "Madison" Holton, then 17, was accused of gunning down his parents Michael and April Holton in their home in Eclectic, Alabama in September 2016.

Michael Holton, the former mayor of the town, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. April Holton, 37, died a day later from severe head trauma.

The killings rocked the tiny town and many believe Holton is to blame.

The case will be highlighted on NBC's "Dateline," airing Friday night.

Authorities at the time said that Holton threw a party - which involved drugs and alcohol - without his parents' permission. The couple returned home to find their house in complete disarray. Michael Horton called the sheriff's department and when authorities arrived, they found the father had handcuffed the son and told officers he planned on signing a juvenile warrant the following morning.

The deputy left but about a half hour later, a neighbor called the cops to say Holton showed up and claimed his parents were fighting. The police officer returned to the scene and found Michael Holton dead of a gunshot wound to the head and his wife April critically wounded.

Holton told authorities that his father shot his mother before turning the gun on himself. However, investigators doubted his story and said the physical evidence at the scene didn't match up to Holton's recollection of what happened.

Holton was charged with his parents' deaths but in October the district attorney dropped the charges.

“From the beginning, this case has been open to interpretation as to what is actually the truth…either Jesse Holton killed his father and mother; the father of Jesse Holton killed Jesse’s mother then Jesse killed his father; or the father of Jesse Holton killed Jesse’s mother and then killed himself," Elmore County District Attorney Randall Houston wrote in a statement.

“My office has reason to believe any of these three scenarios could have occurred, but we have no proof to support any of the three theories beyond a reasonable doubt... Therefore, we are ethically obligated to dismiss the murder charges against Jesse Holton."

Though the charges were dropped Horton tells "Dateline" he has "no doubt in my mind that the sheriff will try to put me back in jail."