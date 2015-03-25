Alabama teen indicted on murder charge in hanging death of 9-year-old half-sister

An Alabama teenager has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the hanging death of his 9-year-old half-sister.

St. Clair County District Attorney Richard Minor says 15-year-old John Dillon Salers is charged in the death of Katelyn Arnold of Ragland.

Minor says Salers isn't eligible for the death penalty because he was only 14 at the time of the girl's death last year.

Salers and the girl were in the care of their aunt and uncle at the time of her death on May 10, 2012.

Authorities have said the boy called the girl over to a tree while she was riding her bike near the home. The girl's foster mother later found her hanging from a rope.

An attorney for Salers didn't return a message seeking comment.