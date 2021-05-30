Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Proud American
Published

Alabama teen headed to the Air Force donates hair to kids battling cancer

Moise said he was inspired to donate after losing a friend to cancer in middle school.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Alabama teen bound for the U.S. Air Force Academy decided to give back in a big way this Memorial Day weekend. 

On Saturday 17-year-old Kieran Moise, of Huntsville, cut his 19-inch afro with the goal of donating the hair to be used for wigs for children battling cancer. 

It was his first haircut in six years. 

Kieran Moise said before Saturday, he hadn't had a haircut in six years. 

Kieran Moise said before Saturday, he hadn't had a haircut in six years.  (Kelly Moise)

"I’m going into the military and I didn’t want to just cut it off and drop it on the floor," Moise told news outlets outside Huntsville’s Straight to Ale Brewery, where his hair was cut on Saturday. "I wanted to give back because there are lots of people that need help." 

Moise said he was inspired to donate after losing a friend to cancer in middle school. 

On his St. Jude Fundraising page, "Kieran’s Curls for Cancer," Kieran said he wanted to raise $1,000 per inch of his hair. 

MEMORIAL DAY 2021: WHAT EVENTS ARE HAPPENING DURING THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND?

Moise said the money raised "will do so much good to help families dealing with cancer." 

As of Sunday afternoon, Moise has raised nearly $20,000. 

Moise told Fox News that he "really hopes this inspires others to do something great on your own." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 17-year-old is a recent graduate of New Century Technology School and will begin the Air Force Academy this fall. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money