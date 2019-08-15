2 killed, 3 wounded in off-campus shooting near Alabama State University

Two men died and three others were wounded Thursday in connection with an off-campus shooting near Alabama State University, reports said.

Police responded around 7:15 p.m. to a local business located off the grounds of the university campus, Montgomery police Sgt. Jarrett Williams told the Montgomery Advertiser.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and four others were rushed to a local hospital.

A second man died at the hospital, police said. Two men remained at the hospital with life-threatening injuries while the third surviving victim was being treated for non-life threatening injuries, the newspaper reported.

Alabama State University President Quinton Ross issued a statement Thursday evening which clarified the shooting did not take place on campus but at a nearby business.

Both Alabama State University Police and officers with the Montgomery Police Department responded to the scene, Ross said. Police were still working to determine the details of the incident.

“Our prayers are with the families and friends of those who were victims in this shooting,” the statement read.