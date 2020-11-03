Alabama poll worker is 93 and this Election Day is her 57th -- and last

A 93-year-old Alabama woman who has worked every Election Day since 1963 says this will be her last.

Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker works at a precinct in Birmingham, where she is the chief inspector. Her remarkable run has lasted 57 years.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin proclaimed Tuesday to be Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker Day to celebrate her contributions to the city -- and democracy.

“I’m going to vote as long as they let me, as long as I have breath in my body,” Tucker told an appreciative City Council last week.

“I didn’t do it for the recognition,” she said. “I did it because it was right. I want to thank all those who have worked with me. This has let me know that my work has already spoken for me.”

Council member Crystal Smitherman said Tucker's dedication helped inspire her to run for public office.

“I want to thank her, because when I was younger and my parents went to vote, Ms. Tucker would give me the sticker," Smitherman said. "Because of her, I make sure that I vote in every election."