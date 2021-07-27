Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Alabama police officer fatally shot in ambush outside home during lunch break

The Selma, Alabama police department said it is 'devastated.'

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Alabama police officer was "ambushed" and fatally shot early Tuesday morning while on duty. 

Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer, 25, was shot Tuesday between 3:30 and 4:00 a.m. when he returned home on a lunch break and was ambushed, Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said.

NYPD OFFICER HIT OVER HEAD WITH GLASS BOTTLE, SUSPECT HAS TWO ARRESTS OVER ALLEGED COP ASSAULTS

Moorer’s significant other was also injured by the gun fire. The woman’s name has not been released, but she was taken to a local hospital. 

"The Selma Police Department is devastated," Chief Kenta Fulford told a news conference Tuesday. "We’re asking the community for your prayers."

Moorer was "an upstanding officer who took his job seriously," Jackson added. He was lauded for making Selma’s first heroin arrest in a decade in 2019, shortly after he joined the police force. 

No suspect has been arrested in the death, and state police are working with local authorities and members of a drug task force team to track down any leads. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The death comes amid an uptick in anti-police sentiment across the country following protests and riots against police brutality and calls to defund police departments from the Black Lives Matter movement and Democratic lawmakers.

Your Money