Alabama police officer fatally shot in traffic stop, man charged with murder

An Alabama police officer was fatally wounded in a shooting during a chase, a mayor said, and a suspect was charged with capital murder Wednesday.

Kimberly Mayor Bob Ellerbrock told al.com a city police officer, whose name was not immediately released, was killed in a confrontation that began on Interstate 65 around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police tried to stop a vehicle on the highway and the driver wouldn't pull over, news outlets reported. A patrol car from the town of Kimberly joined in and the officer was shot.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died.

Jefferson County jail records showed that a man publicly identified as a suspect in the shooting, Preston Chyenne Johnson, 37, was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a police officer a few hours later.

Three other people also were arrested, according to police in Warrior, but it wasn't clear whether additional charges were filed. Officials planned an afternoon news conference to discuss the shooting.

