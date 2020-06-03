Alabama police officer, 50, fatally shot during standoff with gunman at motel: report

An Alabama police officer was fatally shot Tuesday night during a standoff with a gunman at a motel.

A man and a woman were later arrested near a Super 8 motel in Moody, Ala., according to FOX 6 in Birmingham.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting weren't immediately clear.

Moody police Sgt. Stephen Williams, 50, was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

“I heard like an AK-47,’’Amar Fouda, who was staying at the motel, said. He hid in the bathtub and eventually went to the window when he saw police lights, according to AL.com. “I saw one of the officers, he was down"’

LAS VEGAS POLICE OFFICER IN 'GRAVE CONDITION' AFTER BEING SHOT IN HEAD; SUSPECT ARRESTED

Williams was a 23-year law enforcement veteran and had been with the department for three years, FOX 6 reported.

“He was awesome. He was a good man. A good person; funny to be around,” Moody police Chief Thomas Hunt said, according to the Trussville Tribune. “All I can ask is for everyone to be in prayer for the Williams family and the Moody Police Department.”

“Moody Police Sergeant Stephen Williams’ end of watch has come much too soon," Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Jay Town said in a statement. "Our condolences and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow officers. His loss is a loss for all of Alabama. This serves as yet another heartbreaking and stark reminder of the perils encountered by law enforcement each day.”

Williams was a father of three, according to AL.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No other details were immediately available.