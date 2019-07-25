Alabama police narcotics dog dies after falling ill during prison drug search

An Alabama narcotics dog died over the weekend after getting sick from an unknown substance during a contraband search, state prison officials said.

K-9 Jake fell ill and collapsed when he discovered a substance inside Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County, Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) said. The canine died from pneumonia complications two days later.

“After alerting on the substance, Jake lost his balance and became unresponsive,” Sgt. Quintin Jones, the canine’s handler, told WFSA-TV.

The substance hasn’t been confirmed, though early testing has identified it as synthetic marijuana, ADOC told the Montgomery Advertiser.

Officials evacuated the prison dorm and medical staff quickly performed CPR and administered IV fluids to stabilize the canine, WFSA reported. At the time, it was believed Jake would fully recover.

The department shared on Facebook that Sgt. Jones remembered Jake as a loyal member of the ADOC K-9 Bureau and for his flawless record in counter-drug operations. The canine had been with the force since 2014.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a commendation honoring Jake’s service on Monday, the Advertiser reported.

“I was saddened to hear that one of the Corrections K9s, Jake, lost his life over the weekend," Ivey said. "This K9 died in service to public safety and in service to the state. Jake is an example of the goodness, the loyalty and service that our four-legged friends provide. We certainly lost a loyal companion.”

Jake will have a burial service with full honors on July 30, ADOC said.