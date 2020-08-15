Expand / Collapse search
Alabama police say 3-year-old's murder disguised as hot car death: report

Little Kaiden Garner died of blunt force trauma not heat exposure: police

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
An Alabama police department  has launched an investigation into what it says was the murder of a 3-year-old child made to look like a hot car death, according to a report.

Kaiden Garner died Wednesday in Florence, WHNT-TV reports.

It was initially reported that Kaiden’s death was possibly due to heat exposure, according to the station.

"Since that time, detectives have confirmed that Kaiden’s death was not in fact related to any type of injury caused by an exposure to heat," Florence Police Lt. Wesley Gargis said, according to the Florence Times Daily.

"Based on the evidence gathered thus far and statements made, we now consider this to be an active investigation into the homicide of 3-year-old Kaiden Garner,” Gargis said. “Preliminary autopsy reports show that Kaiden’s death resulted from blunt force trauma."

Kaiden's death brought patrol officers to the emergency room at North Alabama Medical Center, Emergency Room at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, he said.

Police said Friday they could provide no further information about the case.

No one has been arrested, Police Chief Ron Tyler told the Times Daily.

“There are situations when there's an adult victim when people choose not come forward but we hope when there's a 3-year-old someone will come forward," he said, according to the paper.

