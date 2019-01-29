Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Alabama police department says ‘all crime and doing really dumb things’ are canceled due to snow

Kathleen Joyce
Extreme Weather Center: Temperatures plunge as polar vortex moves across USVideo

A police department in Alabama is hoping the threat of frostbite takes a bite out of crime.

The Priceville Police Department in Morgan County had some winter fun with a Monday announcement on Facebook that all activities involving crime and "doing really dumb things" were canceled until further notice due to the cold weather conditions.

“Due to the extreme cold and heavy snow predictions all crime and doing really dumb things has been canceled until further notice. #NotinPriceville,” the post read.

Parts of Alabama were expecting to receive up to 3 inches of snow on Tuesday as a winter storm front moved from the Midwest to the Deep South and Northeast. Subzero temperatures already hit some states, but Wednesday was expected to be even worse with wind chills in northern Illinois expecting to fall to negative 55 degrees -- a temperature the National Weather Service called “possibly life-threatening.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state emergency and school systems across the state announced closures or delays.

