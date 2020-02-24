Expand / Collapse search
Alabama murderer serving life sentence escapes from work-release facility, officials say

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Authorities are searching for a convicted killer who escaped from an Alabama work-release facility Saturday night.

Daniel Miner, 43, was missing from a bed check at the Childersburg Community Based Facility and Community Work Center, 30 miles southeast of Birmingham, the Alabama Department of Corrections said.

Daniel Miner, 43, was reported missing from an Alabama work release facility Saturday night.  (Marshall County Sheriff's Office)

He was wearing state-issued white clothing when he fled.

Miner was serving a life sentence for a 1994 murder in Marshall Country, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Inmates at the work facility work for private employers in the surrounding community, according to its website.

Anyone with information on Miner's whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or 911.