Alabama mom almost severs daughter's hand with machete in attack over money: cops

An Alabama mother was arrested Monday for allegedly attacking her daughter with a machete over money that she believed her daughter took from her, reports said.

Mother Corina D'Andrea, 49, is charged with first-degree domestic violence and attempted murder for the attack in Pinson, which is about 17 miles northeast of Birmingham, AL.com reported.

Jefferson County sheriff's deputies found the 18-year-old victim suffering from severe wounds to her arms, hands and skull, the report said. Sheriff’s Capt. David Agee said her hand was almost severed.

The victim is in critical but stable condition, Agee said.

“It shouldn’t have resulted in this level of violence,’’ Agee said. “I know we’ve got some great doctors at UAB (Hospital) and I hope they’ll be able to help this poor girl.”

D'Andrea is held in the Jefferson County Jail on $30,000 bond, according to Birmingham's WVTM-TV.