Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

GREAT OUTDOORS
Published

Alabama man dies after falling from tree stand in 'heartbreaking' hunting accident, police say

Police say the victim's family discovered his body

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Alabama man died this week in what police are calling a "heartbreaking" hunting accident. 

The body of the 52-year-old – who has not been identified – was found Tuesday in a wooded area just outside of Birmingham, Sgt. Joni Money of the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office told The Birmingham News. He is believed to have fallen from his hunting tree stand. 

"This man was doing everything right when it comes to hunting safety," Money told the newspaper, adding that "a heartbreaking accident took his life." 

KENTUCKY OFFICIALS USE ROBOT DEER TO CATCH MAN ACCUSED OF POACHING 

An Alabama man was found dead after apparently falling from a tree stand, like the one shown above.

An Alabama man was found dead after apparently falling from a tree stand, like the one shown above. (iStock)

Investigators were called to the scene after family members stumbled upon the man’s body, Money also said. 

The family went in search of the man after he left to go hunting earlier in the day and never returned home, according to The Birmingham News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

No foul play is suspected in the death. 

Your Money