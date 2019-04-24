Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Alabama man dies after vehicle strikes horse on county road, police say

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
An Alabama man was killed early Monday morning after the vehicle he was driving struck a horse, authorities said.

Aaron Wayne West, 28, of Higdon, was driving along Jackson County Road 92 when his 2006 Infiniti struck the animal and overturned, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a news release.

West was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. near Higdon, according to Al.com.

Police were still investigating the incident.

