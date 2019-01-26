Alabama inmate captured days after escaping prison: officials

Authorities have captured an Alabama inmate who, earlier this week, escaped from the prison where he was serving a life sentence for human trafficking, officials announced Saturday.

Corey Aris Davis, 30, was apprehended by agents with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), the facility said on Facebook. The inmate’s surrender, which happened nonviolently, occurred in Kentucky, ADOC said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

Davis was reported missing from St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville on Wednesday after he was not in his cell during an 8 p.m. security check, the ADOC said following his escape.

HORSES HELP FLORIDA COPS TAKE DOWN FUGITIVE RUNNING FROM DEPUTIES

On the day of his disappearance, he’d been given a work detail inside the prison, according to the facility. Other inmates and employees had seen him that day, they added.

Investigators determined Davis hid inside a trailer used to haul furniture while he was working in the prison furniture plant, and used a piece of furniture to conceal himself, Alabama Department of Corrections spokesman Bob Horton wrote in a statement, AP said. The trailer left around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for another prison industries facility in Montgomery, he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prison officials are said to suspect that Davis was aided by three fellow inmates.

Davis was sentenced to life behind bars in 2017 for a human trafficking conviction in Lauderdale County, the ADOC said.

Fox News’ Kathleen Joyce and The Associated Press contributed to this report.