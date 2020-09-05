Alabama gunfire at Bass Pro Shops store results in 2 arrests, officer injured: reports

Two suspects were in custody and a law enforcment officer was injured after a person opened fire Saturday outside a Bass Pro Shops store in Spanish Fort, Ala., according to reports.

The gunman shot multiple times into the store's boat and ATV area outside the store, the Baldwin County Sherrif's Office said.

"He just shot up the entire place. He literally shot at least 50 times," store employee Davis Marrero told Mobile's WPMI-TV. "His wife had something to do with it, I know, because she was throwing ammo at him to actually reload and keep shooting.

"He was shooting two kinds of rifles, an AR-15 and what I'm told was an AR-10, which is also a .308, which is a more powerful round," Marrero continued.

One responding officer suffered minor injuries and was treated and released, WPMI reported.

LOUISIANA MAN CHARGED AFTER SWIM IN BASS PRO SHOPS AQUARIUM

"We are thankful that the shooting which occurred earlier today on an access road near our boat service center did not result in any injuries. We are also grateful to our team members for immediately implementing emergency procedures, and to local law enforcement," a Bass Pro Shops spokesperson told Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mobile news outlet WKRG-TV reported a witness saw the gunman fire more than 50 shots into an outdoor area, but the doors were closed, which blocked him from getting inside.

“I was on my phone with my wife and I said, ‘Oh my God, he’s right in front of me," the witness told the news outlet. "He was put down, but thankfully not shot. He shot at least 50 times and reloaded.”

The second suspect's role in the incident was not immediately clear. It was unclear if the second person arrested was gunman's wife.