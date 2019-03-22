WATCH: Store clerk's machete fends off knife-wielding robbery suspects

Don’t bring a knife to a machete fight.

An Alabama gas station clerk defends himself with a machete when two alleged robbers pull out knives and demand he hand over the cash in the register, shocking surveillance video shows.

The Huntsville Police Department released the footage of the March 16 incident, which took place at a Conoco convenience store at 3:15 a.m.

It shows a man, later identified by authorities as 32-year-old Seth Holcomb, advancing on an unnamed store clerk with a knife, when the clerk pulls out a much larger knife of his own.

The fight begins behind the counter with the two men swinging their blades at each other. They spill out through the front of the store, knocking down shelves, and end up outside, in the gas station’s fill-up area.

A second suspect, a 33-year-old woman later identified as Laney Nicholson, appears near the getaway car as the clerk chases her accomplice out of the store. She allegedly pulls out a knife of her own and begins fighting the clerk.

“During that time, Holcomb has the presence of mind to go back in the store and take the cash drawer out of the register,” Lt. Michael Johnson told North Alabama's WAFF-TV.

While Holcomb is inside getting the cash, the machete-wielding clerk pounds the getaway car, smashing the windshield and other windows. He later told police he wanted to “visibly mark” the car so police could “easily recognize it.”

The suspects were initially able to make their escape, but police arrested them a short time later. The suspects and the clerk were all treated for minor cuts on their hands, AL.com reported.

Holcomb and Nicholson were both charged with first-degree robbery and criminal mischief on top of individual charges of theft of property and assault, Newsweek reported. Since first-degree robbery is a Class A felony in Alabama, they could face up to life in prison if convicted.

The clerk will not face charges, Johnson said.