Airplane ‘Karen’ uses microphone to rant about pandemic during midflight in viral video

An unruly woman was captured on video ranting into a microphone about the COVID-19 pandemic during a commercial flight – much to the annoyance of her fellow passengers.

The video, which has been dubbed "Karens in the Air," was posted on TikTok by pop musician Jawny.

"I bought in flight Wi-Fi just to post this," Jawny captioned the video. "We are in the air right now."

In the video, flight attendants struggle to contain the woman, who is seen wearing a white blouse and dark blue bottoms.

"I brought my microphone, I’m going to use it," she says to a dismayed crew. "The pandemic started because humans have lost a little bit of faith."

The flight attendants tell her that if she doesn’t go back to her seat, then they will be forced to cuff her.

"You’re going to cuff me?" the woman asks repeatedly, sounding offended. "I’m completely harmless."

LAGUARDIA ‘SECURITY INCIDENT’ PROMPTS PLANE EVACUATION

She then surmises that the passengers are enjoying the spectacle because "I’m not terrible to look at."

She goes on to argue that the pandemic started because people are too glued to their electronic devices and can’t distinguish between the Internet and reality. Passengers can be heard telling the woman she’s just looking for attention.

"My dog has better sense than any of you," the woman says as flight attendants escort her to the back of the plane. "In fact, my dog could be a better God for you people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The video has received nearly 2 million views as of Monday evening. The woman's identity remains unknown.