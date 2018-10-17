Airman who claimed he saw top secret NASA photos of alien structures on the moon dies in bike crash

A FAMOUS UFO whistle-blower who claimed he saw top secret Nasa photos showing "alien structures" on the moon has died in a horror bike accident.

Former US Air Force Sergeant Karl Wolfe, 74, was cycling in Lansing, New York, when he was hit by a tractor trailer.

He was rushed to nearby Cayuga Medical Centre but later died from his injuries.

Cops have launched a probe into his death but no charges have been filed against the driver.

Wolfe shot to fame in 2001 when he made startling claims that Nasa was covering up evidence of artificial structures on the dark side of the moon.

Sergeant Wolfe had a top secret clearance and worked with the tactical air command at Langley Air Force base in Virginia.

