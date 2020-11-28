Airman died in non-combat vehicle incident Friday in the United Arab Emirates

The Department of Defense identified the airman who died in the United Arab Emirates Friday as Capt. Kelliann Leli, 30, of Parlin, N.J.

She died in a "non-combat related vehicle incident," authorities said Saturday.

The Air Force is not releasing any more details while her death is under investigation.

Leli was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and was assigned to the 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California.

There are about 3,500 U.S. military personnel stationed in the United Arab Emirates right now, according to the Congressional Research Service.

The country is a key ally to the United States in countering Iran and was one of the first Gulf nations to normalize relations with Israel earlier this year.