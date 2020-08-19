Expand / Collapse search
Wildfire
Published

Air quality in Bay Area turns 'unhealthy' from California wildfire smoke, no relief from extreme heat in West

Extreme heat and fire threat continues across much of the West midweek

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun, Adam Klotz | Fox News
California declares state of emergency; Jeff Paul reports.

Dozens of wildfires burning across Northern California have forced thousands to evacuate the area and are generating smoke that's triggered alerts on Wednesday over dangerous air quality levels.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air Alert day for Wednesday as smoke drifts into the area.

"Wildfire smoke from numerous fires sparked by lightning over the weekend is expected to cause elevated levels of particulate pollution in the Bay Area," the agency said. "Air quality is forecast to be unhealthy and smoke impacts are possible throughout the region."

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES SPUR STATEWIDE EMERGENCY DECLARATION AS MORE THAN 30 BLAZES RAGE

The National Weather Service (NWS) shared a video of smoke from the Bay Area fires drifting over the area.

Areas around the Bay Area and Central Coast in California are expected to have smoke and haze persist on Wednesday, especially as the wildfires continue to rage.

Smoke blanketed the city of San Francisco on Wednesday morning, with many residents sharing photos of hazy skies across the city.

Others also said it smelled like smoke in the city.

An NWS worker reported that ash was even reported in downtown San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The San Francisco skyline is barely visible through smoke from wildfires Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in this view from Sausalito, Calif.

The San Francisco skyline is barely visible through smoke from wildfires Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in this view from Sausalito, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Streaks of smoke also drifted southward from the blazes.

Smoke from the wildfires in Northern California can be seen in satellite imagery from Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Smoke from the wildfires in Northern California can be seen in satellite imagery from Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (NOAA/Aqua MODIS)

The extreme heat and fire threat continues across much of the West midweek.

Excessive heat warnings remain in effect Wednesday across California and the Desert Southwest.

Forecast high temperatures for Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Forecast high temperatures for Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Fox News)

Compared to early in the week, temperatures will drop a couple of degrees. Still, afternoon highs remain well above seasonal averages and dangerously hot.

FAST-MOVING NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRE SPARES HISTORIC FAMILY-OWNED WINERY: 'IT'S A MIRACLE'

Additionally, red flag warnings remain in effect as a critical wildfire threat continues from northern California into the interior northwest on Wednesday.

The risk of wildfires continues across the West on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

The risk of wildfires continues across the West on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Fox News)

Hot, dry and sometimes windy conditions contribute to the increased chance for wildfires across the region.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has said that nearly 30 blazes are exhibiting “extreme fire behavior" and challenging firefighters.

There is rugged terrain in several of the areas, and unexpectedly strong winds overnight fanned the flames.

“Throughout the state of California right now, we are stretched thin for crews," Will Powers, a spokesperson for Cal Fire, told the Associated Press. “Air resources have been stretched thin throughout the whole state.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency to help ensure the availability of vital resources to combat fires burning across the state.

Firefighters take refuge in their trucks in a cleared field as a wildfire also known as the Hennessey Fire jumped Knoxville Berryessa Road, west of Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Firefighters take refuge in their trucks in a cleared field as a wildfire also known as the Hennessey Fire jumped Knoxville Berryessa Road, west of Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

"We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” he said in a statement. “California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions.”

Fox News' Brandon Noriega and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

